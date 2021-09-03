PD: Woman found dead inside Phoenix home

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Friday inside a Phoenix home.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just before 11 a.m. on Sept. 3 to the scene near 59th Avenue and Broadway Road and learned that a witness went to the home and found the woman dead inside with "obvious signs of trauma."

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

