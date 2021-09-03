Mesa high school employee accused of having sexual relationship with student

article

An employee at Skyline High School in Mesa has been arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage student in 2012, police say.

The investigation began after the victim, now 24, told police in May that he began a romantic relationship with Jacob Zamora, an auditorium manager at Skyline, from the summer of 2012 to October 2012 when he was a sophomore.

According to Mesa Police, the young man said he consented to having multiple sexual encounters with Zamora when he was 15 and 16 years old. The auditorium manager was 30 at the time.

When officers met with the suspect on Sept. 2, he reportedly confessed to having a relationship with the former student.

Zamora, who helps run lighting and events that happen in the school's auditorium, was assigned to home duties by Mesa Public Schools during the investigation.

The former school employee has been booked into jail and faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Mesa detectives believe other students may have been victimized by Zamora. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.

