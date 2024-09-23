1 dead, 1 hurt in north Phoenix ATV crash

article

An ATV crash in north Phoenix on Monday left one person dead and another person injured.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 23 near 47th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

Phoenix Police say one person was found unresponsive, and a second person was seriously hurt.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and pronounced the unresponsive person dead. They were not identified. The injured person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"Detectives from the Vehicular Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation which is ongoing," police said.