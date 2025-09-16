1 dead, 1 hurt in Sun City West shooting

The Brief Two people were found shot on Sept. 15 in Sun City West. The shooting happened at the Grandview Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center. MCSO believes the shooting was an attempted murder-suicide.



A shooting on Monday in Sun City West left one person dead and another person with serious injuries.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sept. 15 at the Grandview Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center, located near Grand Avenue and Meeker Boulevard.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What's next:

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation, but MCSO says it appears to have been an attempted murder-suicide.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the shooting happened