1 dead, 2 arrested after DEA shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man is dead, and two people were arrested following a shooting involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the parking lot of a Phoenix Walgreens.
The shooting happened on Nov. 3 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
The DEA says they were trying to arrest a man when shots were fired.
No agents were hurt, but the man who was shot died at the hospital.
Two people in connection to the shooting were arrested.
No identities were released.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.