1 dead, 2 arrested after DEA shooting in Phoenix

Published  November 15, 2024 7:31am MST
Police Shootings
A man is dead, and two people were arrested following a shooting involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the parking lot of a Walgreens near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

    • DEA agents shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Nov. 13 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
    • Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting.
    • No DEA agents were hurt.

The shooting happened on Nov. 3 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

The DEA says they were trying to arrest a man when shots were fired.

No agents were hurt, but the man who was shot died at the hospital.

Two people in connection to the shooting were arrested.

No identities were released.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.

  • Information for the story was provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.