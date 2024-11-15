1 dead, 2 arrested after DEA shooting in Phoenix

The Brief DEA agents shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Nov. 13 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. No DEA agents were hurt.



The shooting happened on Nov. 3 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

The DEA says they were trying to arrest a man when shots were fired.

No agents were hurt, but the man who was shot died at the hospital.

No identities were released.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.