1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting at overnight east Phoenix party: PD

The Brief An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting at a party in east Phoenix, according to police. Police were called to the area of 40th Street and Colter at around 4:30 a.m. on June 7. Two others were also injured as a result of the incident.



Phoenix Police say they are looking into a deadly shooting that happened early on June 7.

What we know:

Per a statement, police were called at around 4:30 a.m. to a shooting at an apartment complex near 40th Street and Colter.

"When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Noel Nava, suffering from a gunshot wound. The fire department responded and transported Nava to the hospital where he later died from his injuries," investigators wrote.

Besides Nava, police say two other people were injured.

"Officers found another man on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by fire and later released. Officers also received information a third male victim arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, also caused by gunfire. This subject was also believed to be injured during the shooting incident," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said after they spoke with area residents and processed the scene, they learned there was a large party at the apartments before the shooting happened.

"No suspects have been arrested. Detectives believe there were multiple shooters during the incident," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Phoenix Police say anyone with video of the incident is encouraged to submit it to an online portal. People with information can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to leave an anonymous tip.

Submit video related to the incident to the Phoenix Police Department

https://phoenixpd.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/5111n40thst