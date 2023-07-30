1 dead, 2 injured during southern Arizona street racing incident

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were shot during a street racing incident early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were originally responding to a report of street racing near Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway in Summit at around 2:30 a.m. when they started hearing that someone had been shot.

By the time first responders arrived, one person had already died from their injuries. Two other people were found with gunshot wounds and are in life-threatening condition.

The sheriff's office originally called it "a major incident involving street racing/takeovers."

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time, and it is unclear if any suspects have been identified.

Anyone who knows anything about the case is asked to call 911 or to submit an anonymous tip by calling 520-822-7463 or visiting https://88crime.org/.

The shooting happened about 12 miles south of Tucson.

Where it happened: