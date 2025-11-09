1 dead, 2 injured in West Phoenix shooting: police

The Brief One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting that took place in West Phoenix early Sunday morning. Police have not yet released information about the suspect, the motive, or the current condition of the injured victims.



A shooting in West Phoenix left one man dead and two others injured on Sunday morning, Phoenix police said.

What we know:

At around 5 a.m. on Nov. 9, officers responded to the shooting in the area of McDowell Road and 26th Avenue.

One man was found dead, while two other men were found with gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

The details leading up to the shooting are part of an active investigation.

Police did not release any information regarding a suspect, or the extent of the victim's injuries.

Map of the shooting location.