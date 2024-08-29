1 dead, 2 others hurt in Phoenix crash that sent a car flying into pedestrians, PD says

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Two cars crashed in Phoenix on Aug. 29. One of the cars went up onto the sidewalk, hitting three pedestrians. One of the pedestrians died and hasn't been identified.



A car involved in a Phoenix crash on Thursday was sent flying onto the sidewalk, hitting three pedestrians, and killing one of them.

The Aug. 29 crash happened near 35th and Peoria avenues around noon.

"When officers arrived, they located two vehicles involved and learned that after the two collided, one vehicle struck multiple pedestrians after it went off of the roadway," Phoenix Police said. "In total, two adults were transported to nearby hospitals. One adult was pronounced deceased on scene and the other remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Detectives are looking into what led up to the crash.

The name of the victim who died hasn't been released.

