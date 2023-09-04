1 dead in fiery Parker crash, truck driver arrested

Police say a truck driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash in western Arizona has been arrested.

According to police, the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Parker near California Avenue and Riverside Drive. Investigators say a semi-truck crashed into three vehicles that were stopped at a red light.

The collision sent all of the vehicles through the intersection and into the parking lot of a gas station. The semi-truck and one of the vehicles hit the building and burst into flames. Another vehicle crashed into a boulder before landing on its roof.

One person was killed in the crash and multiple others were hurt. The truck driver, Karan Singh, fled the scene but was later found and taken to the hospital, police said.

Singh was later arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder and eight counts of aggravated assault.

Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

