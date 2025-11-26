1 killed after shooting in downtown Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at a downtown Phoenix apartment.
What we know:
Around 10:06 p.m. on Nov. 25, Phoenix Police responded to 19th Street and Roosevelt Street to find two men with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims, identified as 20-year-old Zarion Lavel Davis, died.
Dig deeper:
The second man is still recovering from his injuries in the hospital. Detectives expect to interview him once he is released.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details surrounding an arrest, motive or the events leading up to the deadly shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police, or make an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department