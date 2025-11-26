1 killed after shooting in downtown Phoenix: police

The Brief A shooting near downtown Phoenix resulted in the death of one man and injury to a second man on Tuesday night. The victim who died was identified as 20-year-old Zarion Lavel Davis. Police have not yet made an arrest or released details on the motive or events leading up to the incident.



One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at a downtown Phoenix apartment.

What we know:

Around 10:06 p.m. on Nov. 25, Phoenix Police responded to 19th Street and Roosevelt Street to find two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims, identified as 20-year-old Zarion Lavel Davis, died.

Dig deeper:

The second man is still recovering from his injuries in the hospital. Detectives expect to interview him once he is released.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details surrounding an arrest, motive or the events leading up to the deadly shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police, or make an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

