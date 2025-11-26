Expand / Collapse search

1 killed after shooting in downtown Phoenix: police

Published  November 26, 2025 6:55pm MST
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in downtown Phoenix apartment shooting

The Brief

    • A shooting near downtown Phoenix resulted in the death of one man and injury to a second man on Tuesday night.
    • The victim who died was identified as 20-year-old Zarion Lavel Davis. 
    • Police have not yet made an arrest or released details on the motive or events leading up to the incident.

PHOENIX - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at a downtown Phoenix apartment. 

What we know:

Around 10:06 p.m. on Nov. 25, Phoenix Police responded to 19th Street and Roosevelt Street to find two men with gunshot wounds. 

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims, identified as 20-year-old Zarion Lavel Davis, died.

Dig deeper:

The second man is still recovering from his injuries in the hospital. Detectives expect to interview him once he is released. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details surrounding an arrest, motive or the events leading up to the deadly shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police, or make an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

