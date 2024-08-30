1 person burned in Mesa apartment fire

The Brief One person suffered serious burns in an apartment fire near Main Street and Gilbert Road. A second person suffered smoke inhalation but was not hospitalized. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A fire at a Mesa apartment complex on Friday morning left one person badly burned.

The fire happened on Aug. 30 near Main Street and Gilbert Road.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says firefighters arrived at the scene and found flames coming from the first floor.

The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to a single unit.

One person was found outside with burn injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

A second person suffered smoke inhalation, but they were not hospitalized.

No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.

