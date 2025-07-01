Expand / Collapse search
1 person shot amid road rage incident: Tempe PD

By
Updated  July 1, 2025 1:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • 1 person has been taken to the hospital following a road rage incident that ended with a shooting in Tempe.
    • Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
    • Warner Road is closed between Priest Drive and Commerce Drive as a result of the incident.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Tempe say a person has been taken to the hospital following a road rage incident that culminated with a shooting on July 1.

What we know:

In a brief statement, police say the incident happened near Warner Road and Priest Drive.

While investigators have released little information on what happened, they did say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The other involved man remained on scene and was detained by police," police wrote. "There is no outstanding suspects or threat to the public."

Local Impact:

Police say Warner Road is closed between Priest Drive and Commerce Drive as a result of the shooting.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Tempe Police Department.

