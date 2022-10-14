Expand / Collapse search
1 woman dead following crash along State Route 51, DPS says

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A crash that happened near State Route 51 near Downtown Phoenix caused some traffic disruptions on Oct. 14.

The crash happened in the area of State Route 51 and the I-10. According to a brief statement by DPS officials, a man who was heading south lost control of his motorcycle, thereby causing the crash.

The woman who died, according to DPS, was on the motorcycle as a passenger. She was ejected from the motorcycle, and was declared dead at the scene.