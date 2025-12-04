Expand / Collapse search

10-year-old, teen accused of flaunting gun at Buckeye park

By
Published  December 4, 2025 2:44pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Child, teen arrested after allegedly showing off gun at Sundance Park

Child, teen arrested after allegedly showing off gun at Sundance Park

Buckeye Police arrested a 10-year-old and 16-year-old boy on weapon charges after allegedly showing a gun off at Sundance Park.

The Brief

    • Two juveniles, a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested after allegedly showing off a handgun at a Buckeye park on Wednesday evening.
    • Police recovered the weapon from the 10-year-old's backpack after witnesses reported the incident.
    • The teen was booked into jail, but it is currently unknown how the juveniles obtained the gun and if the 10-year-old will face formal charges.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A 10-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested after police said they showed off a gun at a Buckeye park on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

At 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, Buckeye Police received a report regarding a group of boys handling a gun at a park near Sundance Parkway and 219th Lane.

Two boys were found matching the suspect descriptions, according to officers.

One of the suspects, identified as a 10-year-old boy, was found with a handgun inside a backpack, matching a witness' description. The second suspect, identified as a 16-year-old boy, was also said to have been involved in the incident.

Dig deeper:

According to officers, the suspects showed off the gun, then hid the weapon when they were confronted by police.

The 10-year-old was released to a guardian, as police submitted weapons misconduct charges. The teen was booked into jail on similar charges, police said. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown how the juveniles came into possession of the weapon.

Map of the incident location.

The Source: Buckeye Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyBuckeyeNews