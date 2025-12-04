10-year-old, teen accused of flaunting gun at Buckeye park

The Brief Two juveniles, a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested after allegedly showing off a handgun at a Buckeye park on Wednesday evening. Police recovered the weapon from the 10-year-old's backpack after witnesses reported the incident. The teen was booked into jail, but it is currently unknown how the juveniles obtained the gun and if the 10-year-old will face formal charges.



A 10-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested after police said they showed off a gun at a Buckeye park on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

At 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, Buckeye Police received a report regarding a group of boys handling a gun at a park near Sundance Parkway and 219th Lane.

Two boys were found matching the suspect descriptions, according to officers.

One of the suspects, identified as a 10-year-old boy, was found with a handgun inside a backpack, matching a witness' description. The second suspect, identified as a 16-year-old boy, was also said to have been involved in the incident.

Dig deeper:

According to officers, the suspects showed off the gun, then hid the weapon when they were confronted by police.

The 10-year-old was released to a guardian, as police submitted weapons misconduct charges. The teen was booked into jail on similar charges, police said.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how the juveniles came into possession of the weapon.

Map of the incident location.