10-year-old, teen accused of flaunting gun at Buckeye park
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A 10-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested after police said they showed off a gun at a Buckeye park on Wednesday evening.
What we know:
At 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, Buckeye Police received a report regarding a group of boys handling a gun at a park near Sundance Parkway and 219th Lane.
Two boys were found matching the suspect descriptions, according to officers.
One of the suspects, identified as a 10-year-old boy, was found with a handgun inside a backpack, matching a witness' description. The second suspect, identified as a 16-year-old boy, was also said to have been involved in the incident.
Dig deeper:
According to officers, the suspects showed off the gun, then hid the weapon when they were confronted by police.
The 10-year-old was released to a guardian, as police submitted weapons misconduct charges. The teen was booked into jail on similar charges, police said.
What we don't know:
It is unknown how the juveniles came into possession of the weapon.
The Source: Buckeye Police Department