$10M reward offered for son of 'El Chapo'; Scottsdale officer hurt in crash l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 29, 2025 9:59am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 29, 2025.

From a $10 million reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the son of incarcerated Mexican Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to a Scottsdale officer who was hurt after being rear-ended by a military-style SUV, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 29.

1. ICE offers reward for arrest of son of ‘El Chapo’

Wanted: US offers $10M for son of 'El Chapo'
Wanted: US offers $10M for son of 'El Chapo'

ICE is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of one of incarcerated Mexican Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman’s sons.

2. Officer hurt in crash

Scottsdale officer hurt in crash with military-style SUV
Scottsdale officer hurt in crash with military-style SUV

According to police, the officer was in the driver's seat of a parked patrol vehicle at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 when a man driving a large military-style SUV crashed into the back of the officer's vehicle near Hayden and Thomas Roads.

3. Update on deadly fire

2 Arizonans pulled from burning home died by murder-suicide, PD says
2 Arizonans pulled from burning home died by murder-suicide, PD says

The Yuma Police Department revealed that the two people who were pulled from a burning home back in May were killed in a murder-suicide.

4. Harris' Secret Service protection revoked

Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, spokesperson says
Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, spokesperson says

Kamala Harris' spokesperson said there was no reason given as to why it was removed.

5. Cracker Barrel's logo controversy

Cracker Barrel CEO dodges questions after logo flip-flop
Cracker Barrel CEO dodges questions after logo flip-flop

The Cracker Barrel chief executive remained silent about the company's logo backtrack when approached by reporters during her first public appearance since the controversy.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry Labor Day weekend expected in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry Labor Day weekend expected in Phoenix

We saw rain in parts of the Valley early Friday morning, but we should dry out and warm up later in the day. Our high will reach about 105 degrees in Phoenix.

