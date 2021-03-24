11-year-old girl dead in head-on crash involving armored truck in Phoenix, suspect arrested

Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a head-on crash involving an armored truck in Phoenix that left a young girl dead.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the scene on March 24 near 86th Drive and Thomas Road and found that a vehicle had crashed head-on into an armored truck.

Police say the driver of the car, 29-year-old Tu'Ulafoaina Poloa, lost control of his 2007 Cadillac when driving at a high rate of speed, crossed into opposite lanes of traffic, and crashed into the armored truck.

Poloa and his two passengers, 11-year-old Jia Montanez and a 5-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Montanez died on March 28.

The driver and passenger of the armored truck were treated at the scene.

Police said Poloa showed signs of being impaired. He was arrested on May 6 and is accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangerment, and aggravated DUI.

