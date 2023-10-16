14 residents displaced after six apartment units catch fire in Phoenix

Fourteen people are without homes after a fire broke out in Phoenix, making six apartment units unlivable, the fire department said.

The fire broke out near 24th Street and McDowell Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters got there, they saw heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof.

All residents were able to get out safely. However, one of them was treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Community Assistance Program is helping the displaced residents.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No more information is available.