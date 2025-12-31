15-year-old driver accused of running red light, causing serious New Year's Eve crash
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 15-year-old driver is accused of slamming into another vehicle, causing serious injuries to the driver on New Year's Eve.
What we know:
Glendale Police said the teen driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.
A pedestrian at the intersection was struck and seriously injured. At least two people were injured in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"It is safe to say they believe speed did play a factor in this crash," PIO Sergeant Bryan Hoskin said.
The road is currently shut down.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the driver's injuries are life-threatening at this time. Police did not release if the driver at-fault will face charges.
Map of the intersection where the collision occurred.
The Source: Glendale Police Department