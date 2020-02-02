19-year-old father of baby boy shot and killed; family hopes to find answers about his death

A 19-year-old man was killed after being shot in Phoenix in January, and police are looking for the suspect responsible.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Papago Steet and 3rd Avenue. Aaron Aldrete Jr. was found shot in front of a home and rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

He was a father to a one-year-old baby boy. "He was a father to a 1-year-old that he loved very much, he was a son, a brother, and a person who loved being with his family more than anything," the family's GoFundMe account reads.

The family tells FOX 10 that their son was a good man who would do anything for them. He was a new father and man who had plans for the future, but now those dreams are wiped away.

"I miss him so much, I don't even think I can even live without him," says his mother. "I just want my son back, I want him to come home."

She says he didn't tell her where he was going when he left that fateful night, he just told her he'd be right back. Now, the family is left searching for answers.

"He was such a good person so I can't understand how something terrible could happen to him so bad. He's going to be missed so much," she said. Aldrete Jr. was a brother to four other siblings who now only have memories of the person they say would do anything for them.

There's not much information on the shooting, and police are asking anyone with information about it to contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

To help the family with funeral expenses, you can donate at their GoFundMe page.