Expand / Collapse search

$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix QuikTrip

By
Published 
Updated 12:13PM
Lottery
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Check your tickets! Someone who recently bought a Powerball ticket in Phoenix is a millionaire!

Officials say a $1 million ticket for the Sept. 16 drawing was sold at a QuikTrip, located near 30th Street and Indian School Road.

The winning numbers were 8, 11, 19, 24, 46 and a red 5 Powerball.

The estimated jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Monday night is $638 million, the 10th largest in the game's history.

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix

Officials say a $1 million ticket for the Sept. 16 drawing was sold at a QuikTrip, located near 30th Street and Indian School Road. The winning numbers were 8, 11, 19, 24, 46 and a red 5 Powerball.

Related

Two lottery tickets worth $2.68 billion combined remain unclaimed
article

Two lottery tickets worth $2.68 billion combined remain unclaimed

The recent billion-dollar Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have not had the lucky players holding the winning tickets officially linked to them yet.

Map of where the QuikTrip is located: