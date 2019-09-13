2 accused of assaulting black University of Arizona student and calling him racial slurs

The University of Arizona says it has arrested two students accused of assaulting a black student while calling him racial slurs.

The students are charged with a misdemeanor count of assault. They have not been identified.

The arrest came after plans by the Black Student Union to protest Friday over their dissatisfaction with how campus police handled the situation. They say the alleged attackers were directed to a social justice diversion training program instead of facing criminal charges.

The students, who are white, are accused of calling the black student racial slurs before beating and kicking him.

The Tucson school said on its Twitter account Friday that it was committed to ensuring campus is "a safe and inclusive environment for the entire community."

A spokesman said he expects a full police report to be released soon.