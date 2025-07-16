2 arrested in Flagstaff for allegedly having nearly 23 pounds of marijuana

article

The Brief Two men are accused of driving with more than 20 pounds of marijuana in Coconino County. They were pulled over on July 15 in Flagstaff, and were arrested and booked into jail, both with $30,000 bonds.



Two men are in jail after deputies say they were caught with more than 20 pounds of marijuana and guns in Coconino County.

What we know:

On July 15, deputies pulled over Ja’Tavian Carroll, 20, and his passenger, Jamel Busby, 22, on I-40 in Flagstaff for an alleged traffic violation at around 5:40 a.m.

"During the traffic stop, the deputy developed probable cause to search the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 2 firearms and approximately 22.68 pounds of marijuana," the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The two men were booked into jail on suspicion of transportation of marijuana for sale and misconduct involving weapons charges. They were both issued a $30,000 bond.

No further information is available.