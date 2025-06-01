2 arrested in Yuma for alleged roles in 2-year-old's death

The Brief Angelina Vasquez, 20, and her boyfriend, Miguel Garcia, 23, are accused of killing her two-year-old son and concealing his body in Yuma. The two were arrested on May 30 after the child's remains were found, police said.



A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Yuma for their alleged roles in the death of her 2-year-old son, the police department said.

What we know:

On May 30 at around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Vista Del Castillo Drive and 24th Street for a "suspicious incident."

"Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be human remains, possibly of a 2-year-old male. The Investigations Unit was called out and took over the investigation. Both the mother of the 2-year-old, 20-year-old Angelina Vasquez, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Miguel Garcia, have been arrested in reference to this case," Yuma Police said.

They were both booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abandonment/concealment of dead body parts.

What we don't know:

Police did not detail the child's manner of death or how long he might've been dead for.

Police also did not say what the motive in this case was.

Map of where the investigation took place: