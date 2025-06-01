2 arrested in Yuma for alleged roles in 2-year-old's death
YUMA, Ariz. - A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Yuma for their alleged roles in the death of her 2-year-old son, the police department said.
What we know:
On May 30 at around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Vista Del Castillo Drive and 24th Street for a "suspicious incident."
"Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be human remains, possibly of a 2-year-old male. The Investigations Unit was called out and took over the investigation. Both the mother of the 2-year-old, 20-year-old Angelina Vasquez, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Miguel Garcia, have been arrested in reference to this case," Yuma Police said.
They were both booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abandonment/concealment of dead body parts.
What we don't know:
Police did not detail the child's manner of death or how long he might've been dead for.
Police also did not say what the motive in this case was.