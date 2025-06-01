Expand / Collapse search
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
6
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:10 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:03 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:30 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Cochise County

2 arrested in Yuma for alleged roles in 2-year-old's death

By
Published  June 1, 2025 4:26pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Angelina Vasquez, 20, and her boyfriend, Miguel Garcia, 23, are accused of killing her two-year-old son and concealing his body in Yuma.
    • The two were arrested on May 30 after the child's remains were found, police said.

YUMA, Ariz. - A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Yuma for their alleged roles in the death of her 2-year-old son, the police department said.

What we know:

On May 30 at around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Vista Del Castillo Drive and 24th Street for a "suspicious incident."

"Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be human remains, possibly of a 2-year-old male. The Investigations Unit was called out and took over the investigation. Both the mother of the 2-year-old, 20-year-old Angelina Vasquez, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Miguel Garcia, have been arrested in reference to this case," Yuma Police said.

They were both booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abandonment/concealment of dead body parts.

What we don't know:

Police did not detail the child's manner of death or how long he might've been dead for.

Police also did not say what the motive in this case was.

Map of where the investigation took place:

The Source

  • The Yuma Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyYumaNews