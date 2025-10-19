2 bodies found in car, armed teen fatally shot by police | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From two bodies being found inside a vehicle in Glendale, to an armed teen killed by Goodyear police, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, Oct.19, 2025.
1. Two found dead in vehicle
What we know:
Two bodies were discovered inside a vehicle in Peoria after a family tracked one of the victim's phones.
2. Armed 19-year-old killed by police
What we know:
The teen was shot and killed by Goodyear police after a foot chase related to a stolen vehicle alert.
3. Women accused of killing mom at Flagstaff home
What we know:
A Flagstaff woman was arrested and is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing her mother early Sunday morning.
4. Vincent Upton remembered after he died in floodwaters
What we know:
A candlelight vigil was held tonight for Vincent Upton, a West Valley man who died after attempting to drive through a flooded wash last weekend.
5. Recovery efforts continue after Monday's microburst hit Tempe
What we know:
Many residents were left without power, water, or gas for days, making basic living difficult and forcing them to rely on outside assistance.