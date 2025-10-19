Expand / Collapse search

2 bodies found in car, armed teen fatally shot by police | Nightly Roundup

Published  October 19, 2025 5:42pm MST
PHOENIX - From two bodies being found inside a vehicle in Glendale, to an armed teen killed by Goodyear police, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, Oct.19, 2025.

1. Two found dead in vehicle

What we know:

Two bodies were discovered inside a vehicle in Peoria after a family tracked one of the victim's phones.

2. Armed 19-year-old killed by police

What we know:

The teen was shot and killed by Goodyear police after a foot chase related to a stolen vehicle alert.

3. Women accused of killing mom at Flagstaff home

What we know:

A Flagstaff woman was arrested and is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing her mother early Sunday morning.

4. Vincent Upton remembered after he died in floodwaters

What we know:

A candlelight vigil was held tonight for Vincent Upton, a West Valley man who died after attempting to drive through a flooded wash last weekend.

5. Recovery efforts continue after Monday's microburst hit Tempe

What we know:

Many residents were left without power, water, or gas for days, making basic living difficult and forcing them to rely on outside assistance.

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 10/19/25

The week will start out warm and dry, before the possibility of a storm moves in midweek. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on what to expect this upcoming week.

