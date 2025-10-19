Arizona weather forecast: Warm start to the week, storms possible later on

The Brief Temperatures in the Valley will remain warm and sunny, with highs near 90 on Monday and Tuesday. A storm system is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing breezy winds across the state. The storm is forecast to bring rain and thunderstorms to the mountains, with Valley temperatures dropping below average on Thursday.



Sunday was a gorgeous day across Arizona, with temperatures warming above average, plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Monday and Tuesday:

In the Valley, temperatures will fall into the low to mid-60s Monday morning. Monday afternoon will climb back to around 90 degrees. In the high country, temperatures will climb on Monday as well, with plenty of 70s across the board.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer. The warmer than normal temperatures will stick around for the first few days of the work week.

Skies will stay sunny and dry, and winds will be light for all on Monday and Tuesday.

Later this week:

A storm system will move into Arizona on Wednesday, bringing breezy winds across the Valley and high country.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the mountain terrain, but the Valley will likely be too dry to get any rain other than sprinkles.

The storm will bring through a cold front, which will cool temperatures back below average on Thursday.

