2 bodies found inside a parked car near a Phoenix steakhouse, PD says

Updated  July 7, 2024 10:09pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Two dead bodies were discovered inside a car near a Phoenix steakhouse on Sunday night.

The bodies were discovered after someone called asking for a welfare check near the LongHorn Steakhouse at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road on July 7 around 8:25 p.m.

When Phoenix Police officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside a silver Nissan Altima in the parking lot, Sgt. Brian Bower said. They both had gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating this case. The names of the people haven't been released.

Map of the area where the bodies were discovered: