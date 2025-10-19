2 bodies found in vehicle in Glendale

The Brief Two bodies were discovered inside a vehicle in Peoria after a family tracked one of the victim's phones. The bodies were in a state of decomposition, meaning the identity and cause of death for both are still unknown.



Two bodies were found inside a vehicle in Glendale in "varying states of decomposition."

What we know:

Glendale police confirmed that two people, believed to both be men, were found dead in a vehicle near 51st Avenue and Peoria.

"Due to their varying states of decomposition, gender, age, and identity have yet to be determined," officials said on Oct. 19.

The bodies were found after family members of one of the deceased had not seen or heard from since Oct. 17. They tracked the victim's phone to the location, where they found the two dead and called police.

The second deceased person is believed to be a friend or acquaintance of the other, according to police.

Glendale officers said the deaths don't appear to be from gunshots.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of death is unknown.

What's next:

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Officer will determine the identities.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the incident location.