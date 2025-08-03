2 dead following early morning west Phoenix crash: PD

The Brief Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash on the morning of August 3. The crash happened near 57th Avenue and Indian School Road. The victims have been identified by police as Phyliss Wauneka and Antonio Wauneka.



Phoenix Police say they are investigating an early morning crash that resulted in two people's death.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 5:56 a.m. on Aug. 3 to a crash involving two vehicles in the area of 57th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman, who they identified as 44-year-old Phyliss Wauneka, unresponsive.

"The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced Phyliss deceased," read a portion of the statement. "A passenger was identified as Antonio Wauneka from the same vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, where he later died."

Police identified Antonio as a 37-year-old.

"The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene, and detectives evaluated the man and did not identify signs of impairment," investigators wrote.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information suggests Phyliss was attempting to cross Indian School Road northbound on 57th Avenue from a stop sign when they were struck by the vehicle," police wrote. "Speed is suspected to be a factor in this collision."

What's next:

Police say an investigation remains ongoing, and that charging decisions "will not be determined until the conclusion of the investigation."

Area where the crash happened