2 dead following early morning west Phoenix crash: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating an early morning crash that resulted in two people's death.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers responded at around 5:56 a.m. on Aug. 3 to a crash involving two vehicles in the area of 57th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman, who they identified as 44-year-old Phyliss Wauneka, unresponsive.
"The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced Phyliss deceased," read a portion of the statement. "A passenger was identified as Antonio Wauneka from the same vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, where he later died."
Police identified Antonio as a 37-year-old.
"The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene, and detectives evaluated the man and did not identify signs of impairment," investigators wrote.
What they're saying:
"Preliminary information suggests Phyliss was attempting to cross Indian School Road northbound on 57th Avenue from a stop sign when they were struck by the vehicle," police wrote. "Speed is suspected to be a factor in this collision."
What's next:
Police say an investigation remains ongoing, and that charging decisions "will not be determined until the conclusion of the investigation."