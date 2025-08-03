Expand / Collapse search
2 dead following early morning west Phoenix crash: PD

By
Updated  August 3, 2025 4:10pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash on the morning of August 3.
    • The crash happened near 57th Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • The victims have been identified by police as Phyliss Wauneka and Antonio Wauneka.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating an early morning crash that resulted in two people's death.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 5:56 a.m. on Aug. 3 to a crash involving two vehicles in the area of 57th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman, who they identified as 44-year-old Phyliss Wauneka, unresponsive.

"The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced Phyliss deceased," read a portion of the statement. "A passenger was identified as Antonio Wauneka from the same vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, where he later died."

Police identified Antonio as a 37-year-old.

"The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene, and detectives evaluated the man and did not identify signs of impairment," investigators wrote.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information suggests Phyliss was attempting to cross Indian School Road northbound on 57th Avenue from a stop sign when they were struck by the vehicle," police wrote. "Speed is suspected to be a factor in this collision."

What's next:

Police say an investigation remains ongoing, and that charging decisions "will not be determined until the conclusion of the investigation."

Area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

