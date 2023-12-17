2 dead following shooting in Phoenix, PD says

Two people were killed in a shooting in Phoenix Sunday night, police say.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, Phoenix Police responded to reports of a shooting near Southern and Central avenues. That's where they found a person who was dead, and another person who had shooting injuries.

That second victim was taken to the hospital where they died.

The victims have not been identified.

There's no suspect information.

Police are working to learn more about what led up to this shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened: