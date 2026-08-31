2 dead in Grand Canyon flash flooding; influencer pleads guilty to impersonation | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - Social influencer pleads guilty following impersonation incidents; death toll rises in Grand Canyon flash flooding; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Friday, September 4, 2026.
1. Influencer pleads guilty
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We have learned that a man who was accused of disrupting a number of Tempe businesses has made a plea deal in court.
2. Missing teens rescued in the West Valley
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Two missing teenagers have been rescued from a sex-trafficking ring in Tolleson.
3. Trump's Canadian criticism intensifies
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President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Canada on Sunday, accusing the country of "ripping" the U.S. off "for decades."
4. Latest on the Grand Canyon flash flooding
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Dozens of people are being airlifted to safety after sudden flash flooding surged through the Grand Canyon. Officials are now asking the public to give information for more than 20 individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for.
5. Recall alert
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Britax Child Safety, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain models of its B-Safe and Endeavor model car seats due to the risk of injury from a loose carrying handle.
A look at your weather for today
Phoenix expects a high of 96 degrees Monday with scattered rain before drier conditions push temperatures back up to 103 degrees by Thursday.
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