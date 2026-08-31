2 dead in Grand Canyon flash flooding; influencer pleads guilty to impersonation | Morning News Brief

Flood Watch

until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau