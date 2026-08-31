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2 dead in Grand Canyon flash flooding; influencer pleads guilty to impersonation | Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated August 31, 2026 10:21 AM MST Published August 31, 2026 10:17 AM MST
article

PHOENIX - Social influencer pleads guilty following impersonation incidents; death toll rises in Grand Canyon flash flooding; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Friday, September 4, 2026.

1. Influencer pleads guilty

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Social media influencer accused of disrupting Phoenix area businesses pleads guilty
article

Social media influencer accused of disrupting Phoenix area businesses pleads guilty

We have learned that a man who was accused of disrupting a number of Tempe businesses has made a plea deal in court.

2. Missing teens rescued in the West Valley

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2 missing girls rescued from sex-trafficking ring at Tolleson home, US Marshals say
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2 missing girls rescued from sex-trafficking ring at Tolleson home, US Marshals say

Two missing teenagers have been rescued from a sex-trafficking ring in Tolleson.

3. Trump's Canadian criticism intensifies

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Trump urges Canadian companies to move to US: ‘I don’t want Canadian anything’
article

Trump urges Canadian companies to move to US: ‘I don’t want Canadian anything’

President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Canada on Sunday, accusing the country of "ripping" the U.S. off "for decades."

4. Latest on the Grand Canyon flash flooding

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At least 2 dead after extreme Grand Canyon flash flooding
article

At least 2 dead after extreme Grand Canyon flash flooding

Dozens of people are being airlifted to safety after sudden flash flooding surged through the Grand Canyon. Officials are now asking the public to give information for more than 20 individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for.

5. Recall alert

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Britax recalls over 144,000 child seats - See what models have been recalled
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Britax recalls over 144,000 child seats - See what models have been recalled

Britax Child Safety, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain models of its B-Safe and Endeavor model car seats due to the risk of injury from a loose carrying handle.

A look at your weather for today

Arizona weather: Double-digit temps expected today
Arizona weather: Double-digit temps expected today

Arizona weather: Double-digit temps expected today

Phoenix expects a high of 96 degrees Monday with scattered rain before drier conditions push temperatures back up to 103 degrees by Thursday.

Get the Full Forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews