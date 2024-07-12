Expand / Collapse search
2 detained in deadly swimming pool shooting at Ahwatukee apartments

Published  July 12, 2024 7:04am MST
Police say two suspects are in custody after a double shooting near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road left one person dead. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - Two suspects are in custody after a double shooting at an Ahwatukee apartment complex left one person dead.

The shooting happened at around 2:18 a.m. at the Serafina Apartments near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found two gunshot victims in the pool area. The victims were taken to a hospital where one of them died. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were detained in connection to the shooting.

No identities have been released.

Map of where the shooting happened