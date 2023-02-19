Expand / Collapse search
2 Detroit police officers found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Livonia

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Detroit police officers were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a Livonia apartment complex.

Their bodies were found Sunday in a complex in the area of Six Mile and Farmington.

Livonia police officers were on patrol when they were flagged down by a family member for a well-being check, according to Livonia Captain Gregory Yon. Officers made entry inside and found two people dead.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the incident appears to be an apparent murder-suicide. The 22-year-old female and 26-year-old male officers were in a relationship.

An infant was unharmed inside the residence and was turned over to a family member, police said. 

Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates. 

