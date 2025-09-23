2 found dead in back seat of car in Arizona desert

The Brief Two bodies were found in a "suspicious vehicle" in a remote desert area in Pima County. The victims, who appeared to have been dead for several days, have not yet been identified. The cause of death is currently unknown.



Two bodies were found in a "suspicious vehicle" in a desert area on Sept.22, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to the area near West Ajo Highway and West Hermans Road, to find two dead people in the back of the vehicle.

Based on the condition of the bodies, they appeared to have been dead for several days.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims and their cause of deaths are unknown. It is unclear if there is a suspect involved.

What's next:

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, while a Medical Examiner conducts the autopsies.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or 88-CRIME to stay anonymous.

Map of the incident location.