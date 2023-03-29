Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
8
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 2:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

2 high school students killed in Oregon triple shooting

Published 
Updated 11:11AM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
highschoolers2.jpg article

Two of the three victims of a fatal shooting in Portland, Oregon, were identified as high school students. Isaac Daudi, left, and Eskender Tamra, right, were both killed in the shooting. (Credit: Portland Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Two of the three victims in a fatal shooting Saturday in Portland, Oregon, were high school students, school officials said Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Franklin High School junior Eskender Tamra, and Roosevelt High School senior Isaac Daudi. The third person killed was 20-year-old Patrick Johnson of Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

In emails to families of those schools, officials described both students as "quiet, reserved, and respectful," The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

OREGONHOMICIDE.jpg

The scene of the shooting. (Credit: Portland Police Bureau)

RELATED: TikTok 'bucket prank': Tustin mom hospitalized after being targeted at Target

Police responding to reports of gunfire at 12:23 p.m. Saturday said they found three people shot inside a car on Portland’s north side. They all died at the scene, police said.

Police as of Tuesday hadn't announced any arrests or suspect information. Detectives continue to ask that anyone with information contact them, police said.

The killings were the 15th, 16th and 17th suspected homicides in Portland in 2023. At this time last year, Portland had recorded 24 homicides.