2 hospitalized, man missing after boat crash at Lake Pleasant

Several people were involved in a boat crash at Lake Pleasant on Sunday and two of them were taken to the hospital, says Captain Mario Bravo with the Peoria Fire and Medical Department.

A 41-year-old man is missing after the crash.

"There was a pontoon boat pulling a raft. The raft tipped over with kids in it and some adults jumped in the lake to rescue the kids," Bravo says.

The kids were all wearing life jackets, however, it's not known if the adults were. Bravo says a man is missing after jumping in the lake.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

"We do believe he went under water and has not resurfaced. MCSO Lake Patrol Detectives are en-route to investigate," says Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the sheriff's office.

It's not clear the ages of those who were taken to the hospital.