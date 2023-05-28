2 killed, 3 hurt in Goodyear crash involving several cars, fire department says

Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a Goodyear multi-car crash on Sunday, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 155th Avenue and Indian School Road on the evening of May 28.

First responders haven't said how many cars were involved, but one of them caught fire.

The victims who died weren't identified and investigators haven't told us the extent of the three other victims' injuries.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: