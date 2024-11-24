2 killed in Phoenix mobile home fire, three others badly hurt

The Brief Two people are dead and several others were hurt after a fire broke out in north Phoenix on Nov. 24. A friend of the victims says she wasn't able to help them as flames quickly consumed their home.



Two people are dead after a mobile home fire in Phoenix on Sunday, and three others are in the hospital.

The fire happened on Nov. 24 near 24th Street and Union Hills Drive.

It was an emotional day as family members learned their loved ones died in the fire. A friend of the victims, who was there when the fire broke out, says everyone in the home was sleeping.

"I ran crying because I couldn't do nothing. This is for real. I couldn't do nothing because I was a girl and I had my own kids," the victims' friend, Marisol Ross Lopez, said.

She doesn’t know how the fire started, but two of her friends were stuck in the back of the house.

"They're looking at me, like to help them, but I can't help them," Ross Lopez said.

She says they had no way out. The fire took off in a matter of seconds, and the flames reached the home next door.

Ross Lopez said she heard what sounded like an explosion. She wasn't the only one who heard it.

"Just crazy. Like it was an explosion, and it was just very crazy because everybody heard it and everybody came outside," said Axel Ramirez, a neighbor.

The entire home was burned on both sides.

"They just blew up in the middle, and it was just like flames rising," Ramirez said.

The Phoenix Fire Department is stressing the importance of having working smoke detectors.

"Have your smoke detectors installed," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. "They absolutely do save lives."

No names have been released in this investigation. The cause of the fire is pending.