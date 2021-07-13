Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
3
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

2 law enforcement officers shot outside Baltimore shopping center; suspect dead

Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

2 officers shot outside Baltimore area shopping center

Police are at the scene after two police officers were shot outside a Baltimore area shopping center.

BALTIMORE, Md. - Two law-enforcement officers were taken to a local hospital after being shot outside a Baltimore shopping center on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to police officials, the officers injuries are not life threatening. The suspect they exchanged gunfire with has died, police say.

READ MORE: Suspect who allegedly shot 2 officers in Waldorf dead, according to law enforcement

A suspect was also taken to a local hospital.

READ MORE: Virginia Troopers investigating after Spotsylvania Co sheriff’s deputy shot man in road

Police have established a staging area near the Security Square Mall.

This is a breaking news update – we will have additional details as they become available.

Untitled-design-2021-07-13T095420.698.jpg