2 men accused of breaking into cars at Biltmore Fashion Park

Nearly a dozen cars were broken into while parked at the Biltmore Fashion Park on Dec. 5, Phoenix Police said.

That evening, near 24th Street and Camelback Road, police said 11 cars were broken into and several items were stolen.

"Victims also reported fraudulent transactions with their stolen bank cards. Officers immediately began investigating these crimes," Phoenix Police said.

Two days later, on Dec. 7, Larry Williams and Lavante Johnson were arrested following a search warrant. Several of the stolen items were also recovered.

Both Williams and Johnson were booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and misconduct involving weapons.

Larry Williams and Lavante Johnson

Area where the incident happened: