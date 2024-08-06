2 men hospitalized after shooting and stabbing incident in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning following an incident that involved a stabbing as well as a shooting.
In a short statement, police say officers were called to the area of 31st Street and Van Buren at around 1:00 a.m. for a shooting call.
"Responding officers learned that two adult male victims had been in a fight with a small group of suspects when they were assaulted. One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound and the other victim received a stab wound," read a portion of the statement.
Per investigators, the victims are not cooperating with the investigation, and no suspects have been identified. The reason for the initial fight is still unknown.