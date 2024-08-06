Expand / Collapse search
2 men hospitalized after shooting and stabbing incident in Phoenix

Updated  August 6, 2024 7:45am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 hurt in Phoenix shooting and stabbing incident

The incident, according to police, happened in the area of 32nd Street and Van Buren, and began as a fight between the two men who were injured and what police called a 'small group of suspects.'

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning following an incident that involved a stabbing as well as a shooting.

In a short statement, police say officers were called to the area of 31st Street and Van Buren at around 1:00 a.m. for a shooting call.

"Responding officers learned that two adult male victims had been in a fight with a small group of suspects when they were assaulted. One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound and the other victim received a stab wound," read a portion of the statement.

Per investigators, the victims are not cooperating with the investigation, and no suspects have been identified. The reason for the initial fight is still unknown.

Area where the fight happened