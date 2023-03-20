Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
11
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:18 AM MDT until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

2 men shot in West Phoenix; police investigation underway

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 6:24AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
The scene of a shooting that injured two people in the area of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road in West Phoenix article

The scene of a shooting that injured two people in the area of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road in West Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating, after a shooting left two people injured.

The shooting, according to officials, happened in an area to the north of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers responded to a call of shot fired in the area just before 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 19, and when they arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Read more Crime and Public Safety stories

"Early information indicates a fight involving multiple people was occurring when a man fired a gun, striking the two men. The shooter was detained by police," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police officials.

Investigators have yet to identify the shooting suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

Map of the incident scene