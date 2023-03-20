2 men shot in West Phoenix; police investigation underway

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating, after a shooting left two people injured.

The shooting, according to officials, happened in an area to the north of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers responded to a call of shot fired in the area just before 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 19, and when they arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"Early information indicates a fight involving multiple people was occurring when a man fired a gun, striking the two men. The shooter was detained by police," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police officials.

Investigators have yet to identify the shooting suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

Map of the incident scene