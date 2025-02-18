2 more overdoses reported at MCSO's Estrella Jail

The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people experienced an overdose on Feb. 18 at the Estrella Jail. This comes after the office reported 12 people overdosed in the same jail within the last two weeks, with one of those inmates dying. The two additional Tuesday overdoses bring the total to 14, and one of them was deadly.



Two people overdosed at the Estrella Jail on Tuesday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

"Two inmates were transported to the hospital for possible overdose. Both inmates were alert and breathing upon departure from the Estrella Jail," the sheriff's office said on Feb. 18.

Big picture view:

This comes after the news that an inmate died from an overdose and 11 others survived an overdose in the same jail within the last two weeks.

The sheriff's office believes the overdoses are stemming from undetected, smuggled drugs landing in the hands of inmates.

"MCSO Detention staff conducted thorough cell searches and uncovered quantities of what is believed to be fentanyl in possession of an inmate. The drugs were hidden in the individual’s genitalia, making detection problematic and impossible," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office adds, "MCSO detectives believe this contributed to the recent spike of overdoses and potentially to the death of an inmate that occurred early Friday morning. Inmates have been identified during the investigation, and detectives are working with jail crimes investigators for future charges."

Dig deeper:

MCSO believes this is an inmate-driven problem, and Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez expects further changes, once they determine which inmate is responsible for bringing in the substances.

"Information is documented that some individuals purposely get booked into jail to bring and introduce drugs into our jail facilities," Sgt. Enriquez said.

On Jan. 14, MCSO said it was no longer going to body scan and check the property of employees.

"We hire the best employees on the planet, and I trust every single one of them," Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said in a news release. "We must have confidence in our employees and support what they do for our agency."

The office said that in 2023, when Sheriff Paul Penzone was in office, he implemented body scanners and checks.

What's next:

The sheriff says X-ray screening machines will be installed to help with detection.

"We are concerned about the recent surge of overdoses in our facility. The safety of all individuals in our custody is a priority and we have initiated the process of getting X-ray screening machines for each jail to help prevent these incidents," Sheriff Sheridan said.

The sheriff's office says it's taking precautions to prevent more smuggling and that detention staff are on high alert to prevent more overdoses.

