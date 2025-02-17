1 inmate dead after a dozen overdoses at Maricopa County jail

The Brief 12 overdoses have been reported over the past week at Estrella Jail in Phoenix. One of the inmates who overdosed died. MCSO say the overdoses stem from undetected drug smuggling into the jail.



An inmate is dead after a dozen overdoses were reported over the past week at a Maricopa County jail.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 12 overdoses happened at Estrella Jail, with the most recent happening just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 14. During that incident, four inmates received medical care, with one inmate later dying.

What we don't know:

The inmate who died was not identified.

What they're saying:

MCSO believes the overdoses stem from drug smuggling into the jail.

"MCSO Detention staff conducted thorough cell searches and uncovered quantities of what is believed to be fentanyl in possession of an inmate," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The drugs were hidden in the individual’s genitalia, making detection problematic and impossible."

MCSO says the inmates involved in the alleged incidents have been identified and detectives are working with jail investigators for future charges.

"We are concerned about the recent surge of overdoses in our facility," Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said. "The safety of all individuals in our custody is a priority and we have initiated the process of getting X-ray screening machines for each jail to help prevent these incidents."

Map of Estrella Jail