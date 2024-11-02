2 pediatrics in critical condition, 6 others injured in a crash in Phoenix

article

The Brief Six pediatrics and two adults were injured in a crash in Phoenix. Two of those pediatric patients are in critical condition.



A crash in Phoenix left eight people injured, including six pediatrics between the ages of seven to 15 years old.

Two of those kids were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other six, including two adults, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers later said the crash involved two vehicles and all of the passengers were upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place at the intersection of 39th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Police closed the intersection for an investigation. It has since reopened.

The crash happened about 1.5 miles west of Interstate 17.