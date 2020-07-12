2 people dead following possible electrocution incident at Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant

A body recovery operation is underway and two people have been transported to the hospital after a possible electrocution incident at Lake Pleasant.

In a news conference held on July 13, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, who has taken over the ongoing investigation, say two brothers and their wives were at the Lake Pleasant area when the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on July 12, when a man identified as 53-year-old Timothy Miller, jumped into the water for unknown reasons, where he experienced what MCSO officials described as "some type of electrical current inside the water."

Officials with MCSO said Timothy's brother, 50-year-old Michael Miller, then jumped into the water to help his brother. Michael also experienced the same symptoms. One of the wives at the scene also jumped into the water to help the two brothers, and experienced the same symptoms.

MCSO officials said Timothy went underwater, and bystanders were later able to pull out Michael and one of the wives of the victims. Michael was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away. Timothy's remains were found during the early morning hours of July 13 by members of the dive team.

The brothers, according to MCSO, have been members of the marina for one month.

