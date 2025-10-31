Expand / Collapse search

2 people seriously hurt following west Phoenix shooting: PD

Updated  October 31, 2025 6:12pm MST
The Brief

    • Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting near 91st Avenue and Indianola.
    • The shooting left two people with serious injuries.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting that involved two adults.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 5:10 p.m. to an area near 91st Avenue and Indianola for a shooting.

"When officers arrived, they located two adults both with at least one gunshot wound. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

"Officers remain on scene conducting the initial investigation as detectives are expected to respond to assume the investigation," police wrote.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

