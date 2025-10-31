2 people seriously hurt following west Phoenix shooting: PD
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting that involved two adults.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers responded at around 5:10 p.m. to an area near 91st Avenue and Indianola for a shooting.
"When officers arrived, they located two adults both with at least one gunshot wound. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries," read a portion of the statement.
What's next:
"Officers remain on scene conducting the initial investigation as detectives are expected to respond to assume the investigation," police wrote.
Area where the shooting happened