2 Phoenix Firefighters to go on trial after felony child abuse allegations

Two now former Phoenix firefighters will go to trial after being accused of felony child abuse.

The firefighters are parents to a little boy, and according to court documents, Charles Boggiano and Jacqueline Arnold left the boy, 2, alone inside their truck while they went into the 5.11 Tactical store to shop in September 2023.

A bystander called 911 after spotting the boy about 15 minutes after his parents went inside.

Charles Boggiano and Jacqueline Arnold

"This timeframe may have been longer had it not been for Boggiano seeing the complainant walk over and look inside the truck while on the phone," the court documents read.

Investigators say it was 96 degrees outside that day.

Both parents are charged with one count of felony child abuse.

The parents were interviewed by the Department of Child Services. Both parents claimed that Boggiano stayed in the truck until he had to take Arnold her wallet inside the store.

However, court docs say the parents were both seen going into the store together on surveillance footage.

The documents went on to say, "The two are seen shopping inside the store while the young child, who would have no means to protect himself from a stranger or the elements, sat helpless inside the truck unattended and alone, Furthermore, the child victim had no way to alert his parents if he was in danger, not adjust the temperature inside the truck if needed."

On Aug. 12, the Phoenix Fire Department said in part, "The Phoenix Fire Department is aware of this incident. Both of the members in question, have been terminated."