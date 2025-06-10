2 sentenced for deadly Avondale street racing crash

The Brief Jakari Barksdale and Emanuel Cervantez will spend seven years in prison for a 2021 street-racing crash that left a driver dead. Authorities say Barksdale and Cervantez were driving over 100 mph when Barskdale hit a pickup truck near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road, killing the driver. Barskdale and Cervantez pleaded guilty to manslaughter.



Two Valley drivers have been sentenced in connection to a street-racing crash in the west Valley that left one person dead.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Jakari Barksdale, 21, and Emanuel Cervantez, 21, will spend seven years in prison for their roles in the Avondale crash, which happened in May 2021.

The backstory:

Barksdale and Cervantez were both 17 years old at the time of the crash. Authorities say they were driving at speeds of over 100 miles per hour near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road when Barksdale hit a pickup truck that was turning through the intersection.

The impact of the crash split the truck in half, killing the driver instantly.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Jakari Barksdale and Emanuel Cervantez will spend seven years in prison for their roles in the crash, which happened in May 2021 near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What they're saying:

"The investigation revealed that the race was pre-arranged by text message and recorded by bystanders," MCAO said in a news release. "Witnesses and cellphone video confirmed Barksdale’s BMW and a Dodge Charger, driven by Cervantez, were racing side by side when the BMW collided with the truck carrying the victim driver. Cervantez fled the scene after narrowly avoiding the crash."

Barksdale and Cervantez were prosecuted as adults. Barksdale pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault. Cervantez pleaded guilty to manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

"This wasn’t a tragic accident – it was the direct result of reckless choices and a complete disregard for human life," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "This case is a stark reminder that street racing is not a game; it’s a crime with deadly consequences."

Map of where the crash happened