2 separate fires erupt in Phoenix: Man hospitalized, dog killed, firefighters injured

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire near 8th Avenue and Osborn Road on Sept. 15 (photo from Brent James)

Two separate fires in Phoenix on Sunday displaced dozens of people, injured two firefighters, sent a man to the hospital in critical condition and killed a dog.

The first fire happened around 11:30 a.m. at a four-story apartment complex near 8th Avenue and Osborn Road on Sept. 15. The department got word there was heavy smoke coming from a unit on the fourth floor.

"As initial companies arrived on scene they were met with heavy fire conditions," Phoenix Fire said. "Due to the amount of fire, and the size of the building, incident command requested a second alarm. Crews laid multiple supply lines, and deployed hoselines to multiple floors using high rise firefighting tactics."

Apartment units were cleared of all residents as the fire was being put out.

"Two firefighters were treated and transported to the hospital for minor injuries they sustained during firefighting activities. Both firefighters are in stable condition. Possibly dozens of occupants will be displaced as a result of the fire," the fire department said.

The second fire happened around 1 p.m. near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department says it got reports of a fire in a home's backyard.

"Firefighters deployed offensive firefighting tactics to attack the flames and search for victims. One elderly male was quickly found by firefighters inside the home and was immediately removed to the exterior. The victim was treated and transported in an ambulance to the hospital in critical condition," Phoenix Fire said.

A second person was treated for smoke inhalation, but didn't need to be taken to the hospital. Sadly, a dog was found dead inside the home.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

Victims in both fires are being offered assistance programs.